 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
Prince William 'won't forgive' Prince Harry for 'attacking' Kate Middleton

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Prince Harry has been warned by a royal commentator that his brother Prince William won’t ‘forgive’ him for attacking Kate Middleton in his book Spare.

GB News host Dan Wootton said that the Duke of Sussex has crossed his brother’s “red line” with the “completely despicable” allegations against the now-Princess of Wales.

"William ain't going to forgive and forget. His red line, by the way, was not the personal attacks on him, it was the attacks on Kate, his wife,” Dan said.

"He found that completely despicable when Meghan went on international television and claimed that Kate had made her cry. We've then seen more attacks on Kate in the Netflix documentary,” the GB News host said.

"But this book... William is presented as the villain of the piece. Harry has to know there are now permanent ramifications for his relationship with William.

"William is going to be king one day and Harry has now tried to present him to the world, he says for historical purposes, as a violent, angry, insensitive bully. If you speak to people who are friends with William, that is not how they characterise the guy. I would say Harry drove him to frustration time and again."

