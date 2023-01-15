 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry fears Royal Family will ‘never forgive him’ over ‘Spare’?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Prince Harry reportedly feared that King Charles and Prince William would not forgive him over his book Spare
Prince Harry reportedly feared that King Charles and Prince William would not forgive him over his book Spare

Prince Harry reportedly feared that the British Royal Family, including his father King Charles and brother Prince William would not forgive him over his book Spare.

Talking to The Daily Telegraph days after the release of the bombshell memoir, Prince Harry revealed that he had to cut out a lot of incendiary content from the book out of the fear that his family may cut him out.

The Duke of Sussex claimed that he ‘continued to add things that have happened him and his father and brother that he doesn’t want the world to know, and further said: “I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

In the same interview, Prince Harry also said that his explosive book is ‘not about trying to collapse the monarchy’ but to ‘save them from themselves.’

Prince Harry Spare was officially released on January 10, 2023, after being leaked online days earlier.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will have third baby this year, predicts psychic

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will have third baby this year, predicts psychic
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue meet for THIS exchange in NYC

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue meet for THIS exchange in NYC
'Babylon' star Margot Robbie expresses love for heavy metals

'Babylon' star Margot Robbie expresses love for heavy metals

BTS' Jimin shares note for ARMY after featuring on BIGBANG Taeyang’s 'VIBE'

BTS' Jimin shares note for ARMY after featuring on BIGBANG Taeyang’s 'VIBE'
Madonna to embark on 40th anniversary tour, ‘the biggest tour she’s ever done’

Madonna to embark on 40th anniversary tour, ‘the biggest tour she’s ever done’
David Beckham reacts to Prince William’s first public appearance since Harry’s memoir release

David Beckham reacts to Prince William’s first public appearance since Harry’s memoir release
BLACKPINK makes history as first K-pop girl group to get a BRIT nomination

BLACKPINK makes history as first K-pop girl group to get a BRIT nomination
Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon to star in Netflix’s upcoming rom-com

Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon to star in Netflix’s upcoming rom-com

BIGBANG’s Taeyang sweeps iTunes charts with song 'VIBE' featuring BTS' Jimin

BIGBANG’s Taeyang sweeps iTunes charts with song 'VIBE' featuring BTS' Jimin
Prince William’s plans for next week disclosed amid Harry’s claims

Prince William’s plans for next week disclosed amid Harry’s claims
Bryan Cranston shows interest in 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival

Bryan Cranston shows interest in 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival
Jennifer Aniston wishes longtime pal Jason Bateman on 54th birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes longtime pal Jason Bateman on 54th birthday