Sunday Jan 15 2023
Prince Harry ‘turns toxic’ at ‘mere mention’ of Meghan Markle in media

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Experts fear Prince Harry holds a lot of anger and toxicity in regards to media coverage of Meghan Markle.

This accusation has been shared against the Duke of Sussex by Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer.

He began by saying, “I think one of the problems going right back, almost to the start of when their relationship became public knowledge was that because he was so invested in her.”

“He just went completely over the top in his reaction to some of the media coverage,” in Mr Palmer’s eyes “and created a toxic situation.”

This claim follows an earlier admission by the expert who admits he’d be baffled if Prince Harry never taught Meghan Markle about royal life.

Especially since Prince Harry has “talked publicly before about the problem he had in finding somebody who was willing to take on the pressure and responsibilities of joining the Royal Family.”

