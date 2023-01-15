 
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to lose beloved Invictus Games role over ‘Spare’ Taliban claim?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry could reportedly lose his much-treasured role in the Invictus Games after he boasted about killing 25 Taliban in his explosive memoir Spare, a military insider has claimed.

In his incendiary book, the Duke of Sussex recalled how he didn’t think of the Taliban members he killed as ‘people but rather chess pieces’ during his time in Afghanistan while serving the British military as an Apache helicopter pilot.

As the British military top brass condemned the claims, senior officers and a member of a veterans’ charity told Mirror UK that Prince Harry should not be allowed to remain the face of the Invictus Games, a sports event for military veterans.

The senior officer said: “Harry’s book has become a self-inflicted wound from which he might never recover. It may be a bestseller but the damage done to his reputation, especially among the forces and veterans, could be beyond repair.”

In the same vein, a senior member of a veterans’ charity said: “Harry was idolised by veterans. Many who have competed in the games will tell you it saved their lives.”

“But the tide has turned with the publication of Spare and Harry may be viewed as toxic by many veterans. If so, he may have to give up his patronage,” the same insider added.

This comes after military top brass warned Prince Harry that he had opened himself up to security threats from ‘jihadist’ Taliban. 

