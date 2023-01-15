King Charles III could ask Rishi Sunak to decide if Prince Harry will be invited to coronation

FileFootage

King Charles III has been advised to use the “Churchill precedent” to let Rishi Sunak decide if Prince Harry should be invited to the upcoming coronation.



The new monarch has been in jeopardy about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be invited to the ceremony as Prince Harry launched new attacks on the royal family in his book Spare.

An insider told Daily Mail: “The Coronation is a State event and funded by the State. So, in the same way, that Winston Churchill advised the Duke of Windsor to stay away [from Elizabeth II's Coronation], the decision of whether to invite Harry, who has no official Royal role and no state function at the ceremony, will be down to the Government rather than just his father.”

Meanwhile, the outlet reported on Saturday that Whitehall insiders expressed being unaware of Harry’s presence.

“Traditionally, the Royal Household provides us with the number of Royal guests, without giving their identity, and we construct the arrangements on that basis,” an insider told the outlet.