 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar drops first motion poster of film 'Selfiee': Take a look

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Selfiee also features Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha
'Selfiee' also features Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee gets its first motion poster.

Taking it to his Instagram account, Akshay unveiled theofficial poster. The actor duo can be seen in a cop universe having a face off amidst a large number of people who are being pulled back by some policemen.

The motion poster also features a music being played in the background with some lyrics ‘Jungle Tera Mujhe Kehta Hai Sher.’ Furthermore, the poster also showed the official release date of the film.

In the caption, Kumar wrote: “Fans make a star. Fans can also break a star! Find out what happens when a fan turns against his idol. Watch #Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24th.”

The suspenseful thriller drama is directed by Raj Mehta backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.

In the movie, Akshay is going to play a celebrity while, Emran will be playing the role of a policeman who is an admirer of the celebrity.

Film Selfiee is set to release in theatres on February 24, 2023, reports News18.  

More From Showbiz:

Mohib Mirza finally confirms that 'he is married'

Mohib Mirza finally confirms that 'he is married'
Soha Ali Khan shares 'weekend vibes' with daughter Inaaya, fans call her 'little Hania Amir'

Soha Ali Khan shares 'weekend vibes' with daughter Inaaya, fans call her 'little Hania Amir'
Alia Bhatt gets no lift from her cat Edward, says 'not so happy Sundays'

Alia Bhatt gets no lift from her cat Edward, says 'not so happy Sundays'
Randeep Hooda faints while riding a horse, suffers multiple injuries

Randeep Hooda faints while riding a horse, suffers multiple injuries
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' trailer lights up Burj Khalifa in Dubai: See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' trailer lights up Burj Khalifa in Dubai: See Pics
Gerard Butler recalls meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra: See inside

Gerard Butler recalls meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra: See inside
Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno makes it to YouTube World Global Charts

Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno makes it to YouTube World Global Charts

Virat Kohli enjoys romantic beach date with wife Anushka Sharma: Photo

Virat Kohli enjoys romantic beach date with wife Anushka Sharma: Photo
Mira Kapoor shares 'real bts' with hubby Shahid Kapoor: See

Mira Kapoor shares 'real bts' with hubby Shahid Kapoor: See
Saif Ali Khan was 'afraid' to watch The Dirty Picture starring Vidya Balan

Saif Ali Khan was 'afraid' to watch The Dirty Picture starring Vidya Balan
Virat Kohli opens up about being 'unfair' to Anushka during a bad spell

Virat Kohli opens up about being 'unfair' to Anushka during a bad spell
Vivek Agnihotri clarifies his words about TKF Oscar ‘contender’ are being ‘twisted’

Vivek Agnihotri clarifies his words about TKF Oscar ‘contender’ are being ‘twisted’