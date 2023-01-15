 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor looks extremely ravishing at family festival

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Sonam Kapoor looks extremely ravishing at family festival
Sonam Kapoor looks extremely ravishing at family festival

Sonam Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous at Sankranti puja as she wears traditional dress to celebrate the festival.

The Sanju actor shared her Puja pictures on her Instagram. The actress opted for a purple and orange Anarkali kurta and dupatta and she completed her look with heavy traditional Indian earrings.

Sonam shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, where she posed solo and showed her ethnic look from different angles. 

In her caption, she shared the Gayatri Mantra in Hindi, "Om Bhur Bhuvassuvaha. Tatsa viturvarenyam. Bhargo devasya dhimahi. Dhiyo yonaha prachidayat"

She also wrote, "Yesterday for Makar Sankranti family puja."

Many celebs and fans flooded the comments section of Sonam's Makar Sankranti post. 

Actor Diana Penty wrote along with heart eyes emoji, "Love." 

Singer Anaya Birla commented, "So beautiful." 

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar drops first motion poster of film 'Selfiee': Take a look

Akshay Kumar drops first motion poster of film 'Selfiee': Take a look
Mohib Mirza finally confirms that 'he is married'

Mohib Mirza finally confirms that 'he is married'
Soha Ali Khan shares 'weekend vibes' with daughter Inaaya, fans call her 'little Hania Amir'

Soha Ali Khan shares 'weekend vibes' with daughter Inaaya, fans call her 'little Hania Amir'
Alia Bhatt gets no lift from her cat Edward, says 'not so happy Sundays'

Alia Bhatt gets no lift from her cat Edward, says 'not so happy Sundays'
Randeep Hooda faints while riding a horse, suffers multiple injuries

Randeep Hooda faints while riding a horse, suffers multiple injuries
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' trailer lights up Burj Khalifa in Dubai: See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' trailer lights up Burj Khalifa in Dubai: See Pics
Gerard Butler recalls meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra: See inside

Gerard Butler recalls meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra: See inside
Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno makes it to YouTube World Global Charts

Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno makes it to YouTube World Global Charts

Virat Kohli enjoys romantic beach date with wife Anushka Sharma: Photo

Virat Kohli enjoys romantic beach date with wife Anushka Sharma: Photo
Mira Kapoor shares 'real bts' with hubby Shahid Kapoor: See

Mira Kapoor shares 'real bts' with hubby Shahid Kapoor: See
Saif Ali Khan was 'afraid' to watch The Dirty Picture starring Vidya Balan

Saif Ali Khan was 'afraid' to watch The Dirty Picture starring Vidya Balan
Virat Kohli opens up about being 'unfair' to Anushka during a bad spell

Virat Kohli opens up about being 'unfair' to Anushka during a bad spell