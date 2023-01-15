Prince Harry insists rift with Prince William wouldn’t have happened if Princess Diana was alive

Prince Harry believes he would be on better terms with Prince William if Princess Diana was still alive.



During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his memoir Spare, the 38-year-old referred to the tension between himself and his brother in recent years following his decision to step down as a senior member of the British royal family in early 2020.

As part of the discussion, host Stephen asked Harry whether he believes his relationship with William would be different if his mother Diana hadn't died in a car crash at the age of 36 in 1997.

"We wouldn't have got to this moment," he said. "It's impossible to say where we would be now, where those relationships would be now, but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same."

Harry went on to note that turning 36 motivated him to make a number of changes in his life and has led him to feel closer to his mother.

"I have felt her more in the last two years than I have in the last 30," the royal continued.

To conclude the interview, Stephen asked Harry whether he sees his mother or grandparents in his children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months, whom he shares with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

"Definitely my mum. The ginger gene is a strong one!" he laughed while the TV presenter held up a portrait of the family.

"Look at that. Both of them are redheads," Stephen remarked.

"The Spencer gene is very, very strong," Harry continued, referring to Diana's family. "I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship (with Meghan) that should this go the distance and we have kids that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong. Go gingers!"

Representatives for Buckingham Palace have declined to comment on Harry's claims.