Mark Patton reaches out to fans to help with paying his medical bills

Mark Patton reached out to his fans to help him with paying his medical bills through a GoFundMe page set up by his agent, Peter Valderrama, on Thursday so that he can be transferred to an American hospital from a Mexican hospital in Mexico, as reported by Fox News.

Mark has been ill for quite some time now. Initially, he was thought of as having COVID-19 aftereffects; however, his agent shared that he is suffering from an AIDS-related illness.

The statement from Mark read, "Basically I am asking for help I will not be embarrassed. I just want to be healthy and at home with family."

His GoFundMe page read, "He has been quiet for his own privacy but with the cancellation of his events at the music box theatre and horror house shop he has decided to release his news in the hopes that his community could help him."

Patton shared that he has faced these medical challenges before as he was diagnosed with HIV in 1999.