Prince Harry fails to win people's trust, sympathy even after revealing all 'family secrets'

Prince Harry is reportedly in hot waters as all his attempts to win sympathy and trust from the people seem to end in smoke as a very few Britons have a positive view of him.



According to a new survey, large number of Britons have seen enough of the Duke of Sussex and don’t quite believe him either even after Harry's best-selling memoir lifted the lid on life as a royal.



Harry, via Spare, shares his story with the world. But, just one in five Britons (21 per cent) believe him, a poll by YouGov found this week.



As per polls, around twice as many (41 per cent) believe his antics are simply to make money. About 18 per cent thought the main aim of his media onslaught was to damage the institution.

Harry had hoped that the revelations would generate greater sympathy for him among the public, but he was wrong. Just 26 per cent of Britons have a positive view of him, the lowest level since the company started tracking opinions of him in 2011.



Even younger Britons, who generally tended to hold favourable views of Harry, are now divided, with 41 per cent having a positive impression and 41 per cent a negative one.

However, the royal soap opera had an impact on perceptions of the monarchy, as the number of people who say they were embarrassed by the monarchy has risen from 15 per cent to 21 per cent since September.

Ed Owens, a historian and honorary associate researcher at London University’s Centre for Modern Monarchy, told a media outlet that this week it had faced crises more serious than the current one, saying: "The ‘War of the Wales’ – which pitted Charles and Diana against each other – during the 1990s did far more damage to the Crown’s reputation."

"The royal family must trust that media interest in Harry will subside, and that there will be no more allegations or revelations that do even more damage to the Crown.”of all time," Owens added.

