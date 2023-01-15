 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
Jason Gardiner makes SHOCKING revelation about his biological mother

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Jason Gardiner has made a shocking revelation about his life revealing that he was conceived after his biological mother was raped at 13 years old.

The former Dancing On Ice judge, 51, was adopted at six months old by his aunt, but only discovered the truth about his parentage as an adult.

He explained that his adopted mother flew from Australia to London when he was 30 to tell him the shocking truth.

Speaking on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast, Jason recalled: 'I was in Cats at the time in the West End, so I was exhausted, and my mother sort of rocks up unannounced and says, "Right, we need to talk about your adoption."

'And I was like, "What on earth has brought all this on?"

'And that’s when she proceeded to tell me the shocking truth that she was really my aunt, and that her younger sister is my biological mother, but that she was raped at 13.'

Jason got candid about his relationship with his biological mother nowadays, admitting: 'It's strained.

'I think I must remind her of that incident so much, she went through a lot of trauma.

'The only photo that I have as a newborn is her at 14 holding me after she’s just had me.

'And the look of terror on her face says everything. I mean, it’s heart-breaking.'

He reflected: 'You know, it’s not a way you want to come into the world, but I have to make peace with that and I think I have.'

The revelation comes after Jason claimed he has been through 'some very dark times' since being axed from Dancing On Ice.

