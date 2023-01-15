Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes spark dating rumours

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes sparked rumours of dating each other after the two were seen close together at the College Football Playoff National Championship game last Monday, as reported by Fox News.

Chase took to Instagram to share a slideshow on Wednesday in which one of the pictures showed him and Kelsea cuddling with each other.

The photo was taken from behind in which Stokes was wearing a red long-sleeved flannel with a black baseball cap as Ballerini held his arm and leaned on him from behind in their box seats at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. "lil recap," Chase wrote in the caption.

In the comments, Kelsea rooted for the University of Tennessee Volunteers football team writing "go vols," along with an emoji of a monkey covering its eyes.

The two were also seen standing together and getting close in a photo shared by Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves. Graves hosted the pair along with other actors, musicians and influencers in his VIP box at the game.

Kelsea recently finalized her divorce from Morgan Evans three months ago.