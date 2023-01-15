 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes spark dating rumours

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes spark dating rumours
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes spark dating rumours

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes sparked rumours of dating each other after the two were seen close together at the College Football Playoff National Championship game last Monday, as reported by Fox News.

Chase took to Instagram to share a slideshow on Wednesday in which one of the pictures showed him and Kelsea cuddling with each other.

The photo was taken from behind in which Stokes was wearing a red long-sleeved flannel with a black baseball cap as Ballerini held his arm and leaned on him from behind in their box seats at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. "lil recap," Chase wrote in the caption.

In the comments, Kelsea rooted for the University of Tennessee Volunteers football team writing "go vols," along with an emoji of a monkey covering its eyes.

The two were also seen standing together and getting close in a photo shared by Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves. Graves hosted the pair along with other actors, musicians and influencers in his VIP box at the game.

Kelsea recently finalized her divorce from Morgan Evans three months ago.

More From Entertainment:

Sir Mix-A-Lot says his song Baby Got Back became a hit because of being banned

Sir Mix-A-Lot says his song Baby Got Back became a hit because of being banned
Jason Gardiner makes SHOCKING revelation about his biological mother

Jason Gardiner makes SHOCKING revelation about his biological mother
Prince Harry fails to win people's trust, sympathy even after revealing all 'family secrets'

Prince Harry fails to win people's trust, sympathy even after revealing all 'family secrets'
Maisie Smith takes Max George breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold outfit

Maisie Smith takes Max George breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold outfit
Mark Patton reaches out to fans to help with paying his medical bills

Mark Patton reaches out to fans to help with paying his medical bills
BTS Jimin absent in credits of new single 'VIBE' with BIGBANG‘s Taeyang: ARMY blasts The Black Label

BTS Jimin absent in credits of new single 'VIBE' with BIGBANG‘s Taeyang: ARMY blasts The Black Label
Kaia Gerber seen at lunch with a male friend in rain while beau Austin Butler mourns loss of Lisa Marie Presley

Kaia Gerber seen at lunch with a male friend in rain while beau Austin Butler mourns loss of Lisa Marie Presley
Pete Davidson enjoys secret date night with Chase Sui Wonders in New York

Pete Davidson enjoys secret date night with Chase Sui Wonders in New York
'Euphoria' star Maude Apatow to venture Off-Broadway in 'Little Shop of Horrors'

'Euphoria' star Maude Apatow to venture Off-Broadway in 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Amanda Holden stays modest about revealing details on David Walliams replacement

Amanda Holden stays modest about revealing details on David Walliams replacement

Prince Harry advised to stop airing 'dirty laundry' in rage against royal family

Prince Harry advised to stop airing 'dirty laundry' in rage against royal family
Sebastian Croft gives his two cents after JK Rowling's transgender row

Sebastian Croft gives his two cents after JK Rowling's transgender row