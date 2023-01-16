Kate Middleton had ‘conversation’ with Queen after George gave her tough time

Kate Middleton turned to Queen Elizabeth II when she struggled to bring up Prince George.



The Princess of Wales asked her grandmother-in-law over how to fix her parenting style after deciding to become a full-time parent for her kids.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals: “Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard. William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny.”

Kate was also massively helped by her own mother, Carole Middleton, who was hand-on with the upbringing of her three grandchildren.

Nicholl continued: “One of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives…[Carole] turns up to help with bedtime and bath time. She is absolutely indispensable.”

"Carole is very involved in the upbringing of George and looking after her eldest daughter Kate when she was ill with this extreme morning sickness. For many weeks, Kate was at home in Berkshire with mum and dad and Grandma Middleton was taking up the strain.”