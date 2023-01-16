 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton had ‘conversation’ with Queen after George gave her tough time

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Kate Middleton turned to Queen Elizabeth II when she struggled to bring up Prince George.

The Princess of Wales asked her grandmother-in-law over how to fix her parenting style after deciding to become a full-time parent for her kids.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals: “Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard. William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny.”

Kate was also massively helped by her own mother, Carole Middleton, who was hand-on with the upbringing of her three grandchildren.

Nicholl continued: “One of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives…[Carole] turns up to help with bedtime and bath time. She is absolutely indispensable.”

"Carole is very involved in the upbringing of George and looking after her eldest daughter Kate when she was ill with this extreme morning sickness. For many weeks, Kate was at home in Berkshire with mum and dad and Grandma Middleton was taking up the strain.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘blood boiled’ when Diana butler ‘milked her death’

Prince Harry ‘blood boiled’ when Diana butler ‘milked her death’
Eminem wishes rapper Boldy James quick recovery after car accident

Eminem wishes rapper Boldy James quick recovery after car accident

King Charles had ‘affair’ with Princess Diana sister: ‘Rejected’

King Charles had ‘affair’ with Princess Diana sister: ‘Rejected’
Prince Harry will not ‘regret’ Spare due to ‘undivided support’ of Meghan: Diana friend

Prince Harry will not ‘regret’ Spare due to ‘undivided support’ of Meghan: Diana friend
Princess Diana author reveals important question ‘he never asked her’

Princess Diana author reveals important question ‘he never asked her’
'The Way Of Water' stays afloat atop N.America box office

'The Way Of Water' stays afloat atop N.America box office
Meghan Markle conspicuous by her absence from Prince Harry's interviews

Meghan Markle conspicuous by her absence from Prince Harry's interviews

Prince William and Kate Middleton suffer fresh setback

Prince William and Kate Middleton suffer fresh setback

Perrie Edwards to sign a record deal with 'Beyonce and Harry Styles' record label for solo debut

Perrie Edwards to sign a record deal with 'Beyonce and Harry Styles' record label for solo debut
David Foster on working with Lisa Marie Presley: 'She was iconic in her own right'

David Foster on working with Lisa Marie Presley: 'She was iconic in her own right'
Netflix Original historical drama 'Vikings: Valhalla' to release season three: Find out the details

Netflix Original historical drama 'Vikings: Valhalla' to release season three: Find out the details
Angela Bassett on kids to pursue acting: 'Whatever they want to do, I support them'

Angela Bassett on kids to pursue acting: 'Whatever they want to do, I support them'