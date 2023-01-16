Princess Diana author reveals important question ‘he never asked her’

Princess Diana’s biographer, Andrew Morton, reveals the Royal had no regrets about writing a book on her life.



Morton, who authored the Princess’ biography with her help, says Diana died without regrets.

Speaking to Hello! magazine's A Right Royal Podcast, Morton however revealed an important question he never asked the former Princess of Wales.

He said: "The one question I never asked her was, 'Why are you doing it?' Because she might have thought to herself, 'Why am I doing it?'"

He, however, added that Diana was always "relieved" over the book getting out.

He said: "I remember occasions when Diana was in tears talking about some of the issues in her life, mostly her suicide attempts – and when I sent her to read through chapter six, she was in tears reading it because it just brought back so many memories.

"She did have a difficult childhood, an unhappy childhood, and talking about that as well it was like ploughing a field – it brought to the surface all kinds of unhappiness,” he noted.