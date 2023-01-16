 
Monday Jan 16 2023
Princess Diana author reveals important question ‘he never asked her’

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Princess Diana’s biographer, Andrew Morton, reveals the Royal had no regrets about writing a book on her life.

Morton, who authored the Princess’ biography with her help, says Diana died without regrets.

Speaking to Hello! magazine's A Right Royal Podcast, Morton however revealed an important question he never asked the former Princess of Wales.

He said: "The one question I never asked her was, 'Why are you doing it?' Because she might have thought to herself, 'Why am I doing it?'"

He, however, added that Diana was always "relieved" over the book getting out.

He said: "I remember occasions when Diana was in tears talking about some of the issues in her life, mostly her suicide attempts – and when I sent her to read through chapter six, she was in tears reading it because it just brought back so many memories.

"She did have a difficult childhood, an unhappy childhood, and talking about that as well it was like ploughing a field – it brought to the surface all kinds of unhappiness,” he noted.

