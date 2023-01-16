Prince Harry ‘blood boiled’ when Diana butler ‘milked her death’

Prince Harry was outraged when Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, published a book of his own on the former Princess of Wales.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how his ‘blood boiled’ the day he came to know about the biography.

He writes: “Mummy’s former butler had penned a tell-all which actually told nothing.”

“It was merely one man’s self-justifying, self-centring version of events.

“My mother once called this butler a dear friend, trusted him implicitly. We did too. Now this.

“He was milking her disappearance for money. It made my blood boil.”

Both Harry and elder brother Prince William released a statement at the time, expressing their anger at Burrell’s ‘cold and overt betrayal.’