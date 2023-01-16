 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton made fun of ‘single’ Prince Harry in front of Queen

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Kate Middleton once poked fun at Prince Harry’s single life at Christmas.

Briefly, before the Duke of Sussex met Meghan Markle, the Princess of Wales took it upon herself to give a ‘grow your own girlfriend’ kit to her brother-in-law.

It was during the festive season when Kate presented her gift at the white drawing room of Sandringham. Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles were present at the gathering as well.

.Meanwhile, things have now taken a wrong turn between Kate and Harry after the latter’s memoir has been published.

“William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job. Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” the source told Us Weekly.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry shares details of royal residences in his book

Prince Harry shares details of royal residences in his book

Prince William does not 'recognize' Prince Harry after 'insult' on Kate, Charlotte

Prince William does not 'recognize' Prince Harry after 'insult' on Kate, Charlotte
Meghan Markle shouted 'Kate is no the Queen' over Palace bias towards William wife

Meghan Markle shouted 'Kate is no the Queen' over Palace bias towards William wife
Prince Harry ‘blood boiled’ when Diana butler ‘milked her death’

Prince Harry ‘blood boiled’ when Diana butler ‘milked her death’
Eminem wishes rapper Boldy James quick recovery after car accident

Eminem wishes rapper Boldy James quick recovery after car accident

King Charles had ‘affair’ with Princess Diana sister: ‘Rejected’

King Charles had ‘affair’ with Princess Diana sister: ‘Rejected’
Prince Harry will not ‘regret’ Spare due to ‘undivided support’ of Meghan: Diana friend

Prince Harry will not ‘regret’ Spare due to ‘undivided support’ of Meghan: Diana friend
Princess Diana author reveals important question ‘he never asked her’

Princess Diana author reveals important question ‘he never asked her’
Kate Middleton had ‘conversation’ with Queen after George gave her tough time

Kate Middleton had ‘conversation’ with Queen after George gave her tough time
'The Way Of Water' stays afloat atop N.America box office

'The Way Of Water' stays afloat atop N.America box office
Meghan Markle conspicuous by her absence from Prince Harry's interviews

Meghan Markle conspicuous by her absence from Prince Harry's interviews

Prince William and Kate Middleton suffer fresh setback

Prince William and Kate Middleton suffer fresh setback