Kate Middleton made fun of ‘single’ Prince Harry in front of Queen

Kate Middleton once poked fun at Prince Harry’s single life at Christmas.



Briefly, before the Duke of Sussex met Meghan Markle, the Princess of Wales took it upon herself to give a ‘grow your own girlfriend’ kit to her brother-in-law.

It was during the festive season when Kate presented her gift at the white drawing room of Sandringham. Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles were present at the gathering as well.

.Meanwhile, things have now taken a wrong turn between Kate and Harry after the latter’s memoir has been published.

“William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job. Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” the source told Us Weekly.