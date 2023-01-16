 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shouted 'Kate is no the Queen' over Palace bias towards William wife

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Meghan Markle once acted out over Kate Middleton's royal status.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly frustrated by Kate getting priority over her in choice of clothes.

The mother-of-two fumed Kate "wasn't even Queen" when her favourite designer clothes were given to the Princess of Wales.

Both Kate and Meghan shared their likeness for designer Erdem Moralıoğlu's clothes, reveals author Camilla Tominey.

Tominey wrote in the Telegraph: "Suffice to say the notion of her soon-to-be sister-in-law receiving preferential treatment did not, it is claimed go down well with Meghan."

