Monday Jan 16 2023
'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film award at Critics Choice Awards

Monday Jan 16, 2023

RRR has also been shortlisted for Oscars 2023
SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best Foreign Language film at the Critics Choice Awards that took place in Los Angeles.

The official twitter handle of the Critics Choice Awards announced the great news and also congratulated the entire team. They wrote: "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.”

Rajamouli along with his son SS Karthikeya received the prestigious award. The film has also bagged another award in the category of Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards.

RRR is a period drama film based on the lives of two freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The movie earned more than INR 1200 crore from all across the world.

Rajamouli’s magnum opus features; Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Moreover, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn in significant roles.

As per IndiaToday, India’s pride film RRR’s song Natu Natu also received an award in the category of Best Original Song at the Golden Globes 2023.  

