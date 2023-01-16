Kim Kardashian gushes over ‘birthday girl’ Chicago

Kim Kardashian turns to social media to dedicate a birthday tribute to daughter Chicago.

The reality TV star showed off her little girl’s birthday selfies in a candid post to Instagram.

The post’s photo collage featured four pictures of the duo, from pouty faces to peace sign snaps and even beaming smiles, Kardashian included it all in tribute for her little 5-year-old.

The post also included a caption dedicated to “my twin” Chicago and reads, “My twin. Happy 5th Birthday.”

“I really can't believe you're 5! I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world.”

“You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!”

