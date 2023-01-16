 
Monday Jan 16 2023
Kate Middleton's reaction to Prince Harry claims revealed

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is said to have completely ‘dismissed’ brother-in-law Prince Harry’s claims against her in his memoir Spare.

Insiders told the Mirror, the Princess of Wales was left ‘baffled’ by Duke of Sussex personal attacks against her and her family.

The Mirror, per OK!, further reported Kate Middleton focuses on work instead as she is said to have already ‘moved on’ from Spare.

The source close to Kate told the publication, “Of course there have been other distractions but the Princess has had far more important things on her mind. It’s an important and exciting time."

Prince Harry shares close bond with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and even once the Duke of Sussex had said the Princess of Wales was like ‘the sister he never had.’

According to a report by the Cheat Sheet, Harry still has love and affection for sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

