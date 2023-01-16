 
Monday Jan 16 2023
Kartik Aaryan pens special birthday wish for his 'Queen': Take a look

Kartik Aaryan is super happy as he is celebrates his mother’s birthday today, also writes a sweet birthday message for her.

Kartik shared a smiling selfie of him and his mother and wrote: “Whether or not I am a Shehzada, you will always be my Queen. Happy Birthday Mummy.”

The actor also referenced his upcoming film Shehzada in the birthday post. The cute mother-son post grasped attention of other celebrities on social media and made them comment on the picture.

The Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey also wished Kartik’s mother: “Aunty ko janmdin kid her saari shubkamnaen.” Whereas, Karan Tacker just wrote: “Moms.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana also commented with a cake, joined hands and heat emoticon on the picture.

Aaryan, at numerous platforms, has expressed his love for his mother openly. Last year, he revealed that his mother is a cancer survivor. Speaking about the same, he revealed that she was diagnosed with a breast cancer five years ago which has now been cured.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shehzada starring Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Rajpal Yadav. The film is set to release on February 10, 2023, reports NDTV.

