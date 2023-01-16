King Charles dealing with Prince Harry via his lawyers: report

King Charles is reportedly dealing with his son Prince Harry via his lawyers following his claims in memoir Spare and recent TV interviews.



According to a report by the Woman’s Day, the Duke of Sussex has left his father King Charles and brother Prince William ‘furious’ for dragging the whole royal family’s reputation through the mud.

"William is so angry about this – and the fact that his innocent daughter has been named as part of it – that he's told his father he wants to take Harry to the cleaners over such a horrible breach of privacy.

"He's furious that Harry is dragging his whole family's reputation through the mud, as well as putting the future of the monarchy at risk. He wouldn't care if a court case like this cost him $10 million – he'd do anything to protect them."

The report, citing a source, says King Charles "is now only dealing with Harry via his lawyers."

Charles and William’s aides have set up a "war room" at Buckingham Palace to deal with whatever allegations Harry has made, the report further claims.