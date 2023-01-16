Jessica Mulroney teases former bestie Meghan Markle?

 
Meghan Markle’s former best friend Jessica Mulroney has seemingly teased the Duchess of Sussex after she was shunned from ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix documentary.

Meghan’s ex-bestie Jessica took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo taken at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding five years back.

In the picture, the 42-year-old wedding planner can be seen with Meghan Markle’s friends.

She posted the photo without any caption.

According to a report by Daily Star, the Duchess of Sussex is said to have "dumped" Jessica after she was accused of showing "textbook white privilege."

Jessica is also Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie's godmother.

Jessica Mulroney reminisced about Meghan and Harry’s wedding days after she was shunned from their Netflix show.

