 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani confirms their marriage

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Adil Durrani reportedly denied his marriage rumours with Rakhi Sawant
Adil Durrani reportedly denied his marriage rumours with Rakhi Sawant

Adil Durrani, who reportedly denied his wedding rumours with actor Rakhi Sawant, has finally confirmed his marriage with her.

Adil, via his Instagram, clarified the confusion through a post. While accepting the marriage, he wrote: “So here’s an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle a few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi).”

Previously, Rakhi shared pictures from an intimate wedding ceremony were she can be seen dressed up in a traditional gharara while Adil was dressed up casually. The pictures showed Adil accepting Rakhi as his wife.

After the photos went viral, news came out that Durrani refused that he is married to Sawant.

A video came out where Sawant can be seen papped by Monalisa. She can heard saying: “Mera pati manne ko tayyar hi nahi hain ki usne shaadi ki hai mere se.”

Now, the confusion has been cleared. Adil Durrani has finally opened up over the matter and accepted Rakhi Sawnat as his wife, reports IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

Kartik Aaryan pens special birthday wish for his 'Queen': Take a look

Kartik Aaryan pens special birthday wish for his 'Queen': Take a look
'Joyland' star Ali Junejo wins Best Actor at Palm Springs IFF

'Joyland' star Ali Junejo wins Best Actor at Palm Springs IFF
Vijay Varma strikes pose with rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia at an award show

Vijay Varma strikes pose with rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia at an award show
Shah Rukh Khan's picture from BTS of 'Pathaan': Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan's picture from BTS of 'Pathaan': Take a look
'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film award at Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film award at Critics Choice Awards
'RRR's' song 'Natu Natu' bags Best Song Award at Critics Choice Awards

'RRR's' song 'Natu Natu' bags Best Song Award at Critics Choice Awards
Raju Srivastav's daughter recalls 'very last' time she spoke to her father

Raju Srivastav's daughter recalls 'very last' time she spoke to her father

Huma Qureshi is about to 'sue' Anurag Kashyap

Huma Qureshi is about to 'sue' Anurag Kashyap
Sonam Kapoor looks extremely ravishing at family festival

Sonam Kapoor looks extremely ravishing at family festival
Akshay Kumar drops first motion poster of film 'Selfiee': Take a look

Akshay Kumar drops first motion poster of film 'Selfiee': Take a look
Mohib Mirza finally confirms that 'he is married'

Mohib Mirza finally confirms that 'he is married'
Soha Ali Khan shares 'weekend vibes' with daughter Inaaya, fans call her 'little Hania Amir'

Soha Ali Khan shares 'weekend vibes' with daughter Inaaya, fans call her 'little Hania Amir'