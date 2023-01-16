 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ridiculed for ‘oxymoronic’ hatred

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts question Prince Harry’s hatred for the media, for he spends an ‘exuberant’ amount of time in the spotlight.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey posed this question on The Telegraph's YouTube channel.

Tominey started by saying, “You've got this strange contradiction of a man who has a visceral hatred of the media but then clearly can't resist being in the media, which seems remarkably oxymoronic.”

She also added, “What makes me kind of laugh, as a journalist, is that in this book he is handing to the media - which he hates - a royal story to end all royal stories on a silver platter.”

“You couldn't dream of more revelations about the Royal Family than you have in a book written by the man who is complaining about the press's grotesque invasion of privacy into the lives of the royals.”

“Well he's invaded loads of people's privacy here, seemingly without any permission.”

“Anyone whose been covering this for the months and years since Meghan came on the scene and Megxit happened, knows recollections may vary.”

More From Entertainment:

Troy Kotsur says his Oscar win for Coda is still sinking in

Troy Kotsur says his Oscar win for Coda is still sinking in

Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan reunite after 32 years

Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan reunite after 32 years
Jeff Bridges remembers late father Lloyd Bridges in Critics Choice Awards speech

Jeff Bridges remembers late father Lloyd Bridges in Critics Choice Awards speech
King Charles accused of not supporting William, Harry enough after Princess Diana's death

King Charles accused of not supporting William, Harry enough after Princess Diana's death
Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Meghan over 'horrible' piece of writing amid fears of losing job

Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Meghan over 'horrible' piece of writing amid fears of losing job
Victoria Beckham makes first appearance after cutting prices of her clothing items

Victoria Beckham makes first appearance after cutting prices of her clothing items
Avan Jogia prefers 'not to think about' his time with Nickelodeon 'fondly'

Avan Jogia prefers 'not to think about' his time with Nickelodeon 'fondly'
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance think their marriage is 'Like a Rock Band'

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance think their marriage is 'Like a Rock Band'
Piers Morgan announces he's 'a father again': Fans pour in Congratulatory messages

Piers Morgan announces he's 'a father again': Fans pour in Congratulatory messages

Kylie Jenner leaves fans guessing as she posts new bedroom pics with her stunning pal

Kylie Jenner leaves fans guessing as she posts new bedroom pics with her stunning pal
Andrew Garfield rumoured flame Daisy Edgar-Jones steals show at Critics' Choice Awards

Andrew Garfield rumoured flame Daisy Edgar-Jones steals show at Critics' Choice Awards

Margot Robbie nearly escapes major wardrobe malfunction at ‘Babylon’ Sydney premiere

Margot Robbie nearly escapes major wardrobe malfunction at ‘Babylon’ Sydney premiere