Prince Harry angers Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle does not seem to be happy with Prince Harry's memoir Spare's success as she has kept mum about the Duke's record-breaking book.



There are speculations and rumours that Meghan and Harry's relationship has been at odds since release of the Duke's book.

Meghan, who allegedly loves to remain in the spotlight, has been out of the sight for last few weeks, while her hubby making buzz in media for his explosive memoir.

Some royal commentators think Meghan was expecting that Harry would give some credit to his wife in media talks after the success of his book, but it did not happen.



According to some, Meghan's absence from the media spotlight during the coverage of Harry’s book could be because the Duchess is planning to release her own bombshell memoir.

A British columnist Sarah Vine dubbed Meghan's noticeable absence as "uncharacteristic". In her column piece for the Mail on Sunday, Ms Vine wrote: "I don't mean in terms of the book - after all, her fingerprints are all over that. I mean physically, where is she?".

She added: "We haven't seen hide nor hair of her for days. Which, really, is most uncharacteristic" as "normally she never leaves [Prince] Harry's side. Normally she's practically surgically grafted on to him, hanging off him like an extra appendage."

Another expert Daniela Elser pointed out that the Sussexes have “largely been a double act” prior to Harry’s book, with the Duke being present in some regard throughout Meghan’s various media appearances over the last year - but the same, it seems, cannot be said for Harry’s latest press appearances to promote his book.

Elser went on: "Given the word count in Spare dedicated to his beleaguered ‘todger’ you’d think that the devoted husband would give over more – or even real – space to the countering or pushing back against the most damaging accusations made against his wife,” adding: “There are other key Sussex dramas that Harry’s ghostwritten autobiography fails to meaningfully deal with."



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's contract with Penguin Random House was for a multi-book deal, has led to speculation that the Duchess herself may be penning a book, in which her side of the story will come to the fore.