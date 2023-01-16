Jennifer Lopez marks 2 years of hit number ‘In the Morning’

 
Jennifer Lopez treated fans with gorgeous clicks from her hit number, In the Morning, as the song completed two years of its release.

The Marry Me starlet, 53, turned to her Instagram Stories and posted angelic pictures from the song with her 231M followers.

In the shared pictures, Lopez was seen rocking the stunning fashion makeover for the song, which was released in 2020.

In the Morning video follows Lopez as she sinks to the bottom of the sea, begins to transform into a mermaid, rises to the surface, transforming in the form of an angel, and then finally a dove as she flies away.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Lopez, who tied the knot with Ben Affleck in an intimate wedding ceremony last year, has bee currently busy promoting her new film titled, Shotgun Wedding.

Lopez will be starring opposite Josh Duhamel in the upcoming flick.

Shotgun Wedding will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on January 27.

