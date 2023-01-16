King Charles' silence is a warning to Prince Harry?

The silence of King Charles, over the Duke's repeated attacks against the royal family, seems to be a warning to his younger son Prince Harry.



The Britain's new monarch is reportedly waiting for the right time to punish the Duke of Sussex for his all the stunts that have caused wider damage to the royal family as Charles has zero tolerance policy against the haters of the Frim.

Meghan's hubby has crossed all the limit in rage against the royal family as he has broadened the list of his opponents by attacking the three more “courtiers”, branding them The Bee, The Fly and The Wasp.



"I’d spent my life dealing with courtiers, scores of them. But now I dealt mostly with just three, all middle-aged white men who’d managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian manoeuvres," Harry wrote in Spare.

Charles is 'furious' over Harry's insulting comments and 'derogatory' nicknames for royal aides.

Royal expert Robert Jobson, said that anyone with a “semblance” of knowledge about the workings of the royal household would know who the “deeply insulting” comments are about.

However, an insider has revealed that King Charles is evolving a strategy to teach Harry a lesson over his 'betrayal' to the family.