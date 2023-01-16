Kylie Jenner leaves fans guessing as she posts new bedroom pics with her stunning pal

 
Kylie Jenner has left fans in awe with her new bedroom photoshoot, showing the makeup mogul with her amazing friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Kylie's fans appeared convinced that the two were dating after they saw pictures of the influencers in matching skimpy outfits on a bed together.

Kendall Jenner's sister, in the steamy pictures, is seen lying  on the white sheets beside another beautiful lady Anastasia. She attracted massive attention wither gesture staring up at the camera while covering her face with her arms.

The 25-year-old's long brunette hair fanned out above her head as she posed for the picture in a colourful dress, showing off her hourglass figure.

Kylie's fans began speculating that there is something going on with Kylie and Anastasia and wondered whether the duo were dating, with one wrote: "I’m convinced y’all are in lesbians with each other."

Another added: “Girlfriends for life.” Others urged the duo to “date already,” one asked whether the photoshoot was a “soft launch” for their relationship.

