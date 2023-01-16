Victoria Beckham makes first appearance after cutting prices of her clothing items

Victoria Beckham looked sensational as she slipped into a flowing pink gown from her upcoming summer collection.



Treating her fans to a peek at the newest collection from her high-end fashion brand the fashion designer, 48 showed off her phenomenal physique wearing a stylish flowing gown decorated in diagonal ruffles.

Victoria took to Instagram on Monday to share two mirror selfies of herself modelling the outfit.

In the caption, she teased: 'Monday morning fitting.’

It comes after Victoria cut the prices of hundreds of clothing items in a huge sale amid the reported financial trouble of her company after it reportedly racked up a total of £ 66.3 million of debt since its launch.

The fashion designer launched her fashion label in 2008 with a small collection of dresses. It swiftly grew to an extensive range that now includes handbags, coats, shoes, and accessories.

According to The Mirror, the latest accounts for Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd show it made losses of £5,887,036 in 2021, down from £8,581,944 in 2020.



This means overall losses for the firm now stand at £66.3m since its launch in 2008 and directors of the firm - including Victoria and her husband David - were not paid a dividend.

The study says: 'The loss for the year, after taxation and minority interests, amounted to £5,887,036 (2020 - loss of £8,581,944