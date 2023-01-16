King Charles accused of not supporting William, Harry enough after Princess Diana's death

King Charles, who has not responded to Prince Harry's claims in his memoir Spare and interviews, wants to 'stay away' from bitter battle with his younger son, a royal biographer has claimed.



The royal author has claimed that King Charles's silence over Harry's allegations is in part driven by self-awareness that he did not support his sons enough after their mother was killed in a tragic car crash.

Tom Bower, writing in the Daily Mail, said no one knows more than the monarch how the Duke has "barely scratched the surface" when it comes to King Charles's marriage to Princess Diana and his romance with Camilla.



Mr Bower insisted in his op-ed that it was no surprise to him to hear of a "mooted peace summit" between the King and the Sussexes, with "sources" at the palace suggesting the sovereign might ignore Harry's "treachery" and seek reconciliation.



The possibility of a second book will have given palace officials "the most pause" as they fear more "embarrassing revelations" and "vitriolic accusations" from Harry, according to Mr Bower.



It is to mention here that Prince Harry recently told Telegraph that there could have been two books, raising the possibility of another title and more revelations about the royal family.

