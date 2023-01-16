 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
Jeff Bridges remembers late father Lloyd Bridges in Critics Choice Awards speech

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Jeff Bridges remembered his late father Lloyd Bridges in his award-winning speech at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday as he received a Lifetime Achievement Award. He shared that he wouldn't have reached the place he has if it was not for the support of his father, as reported by Fox News.

Jeff said, "It's my dad's birthday today, January 15. I'm wearing his cufflinks. I wouldn't be up here without my dad. No, he's the reason that I'm up here. I can remember him loving showbiz so much, loving acting so much, and as a kid, I said, 'You know, Dad, I'm not sure I wanna be an actor.'"

He further added, "He goes, 'What are you talkin' about?' I said, 'I wanna do painting maybe, music.' He said, 'Jeff, don't be ridiculous. Being an actor, they're gonna call on you to do all of those things you're interested in."

Jeff was presented with his award by his costar from 1998's The Big Lebowski, John Goodman.

