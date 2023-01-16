Prince William 'left Harry in tears' by turning down Duke's request

Prince Harry has revealed that he "felt sick" after a tense pre-wedding chat with his elder brother Prince William.



A day before Harry was betrothed to the former Suits star, King Charles' younger son made a request to William - and his first response left the young Prince in tears.

In his newly released memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex explains how he had drinks with his friends at Coworth Park Hotel the night before his big day at Windsor Castle, according to The Mirror.



William had been due to join his younger brother, but he cancelled at the "last minute", citing "Kate and the kids". To which Harry writes in the book: "I felt sick about it."

William had just become a dad for the third time, and Harry reminded his brother that it was their tradition. This was because the night before William's wedding, the pair had dinner together before going to greet the crowds.



However, Harry adds that William eventually changed his mind about greeting the crowds, and did come join his brother. The Duke of Sussex wondered: "Maybe Granny intervened".



The Prince also said that he pressed William about having dinner together and staying the night - and eventually, he relented and agreed to have dinner. However, he wouldn't stay over, as he wrote: "Sorry, Harold. Can't. Kids."