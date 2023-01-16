 
Monday Jan 16 2023
Tom Cruise works harder than everybody, says Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Jerry Bruckheimer recently gushed over Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise for his “hard working” and exceptional acting in the movie at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

On the red carpet, Jerry told Fox News Digital, “There's nobody like him. Nobody works harder, cares more or is a better actor than Tom Cruise.”

“We're very fortunate that he came back to do another 'Top Gun' in 'Maverick' and made it the worldwide success it's become,” said Jerry.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Top Gun: Maverick producer also elaborated on how the actors prepared for his movie.

“Our actors went through three months of training in various jets. First in a prop plane then an aerobatic prop then in a jet and finally in an F-18, so they can handle all the G forces that the plane puts on, eight or nine G's a time,” explained Jerry.

He continued, “It worked perfectly because our actors in the plane when we actually filmed it was real and that's amazing. The fact that they withstood those amounts of G's and gave a great performance on top of it, it made it a worldwide hit.”

Jerry pointed out that his movie Top Gun: Maverick “brought an older audience back to the theatres that hadn't been there in years”.

“And the critics liked it too. So, it was a double banger there,” he added.

When asked if theirs is any chance of another Top Gun movie, Jerry mentioned that Tom is currently working on another movie.

