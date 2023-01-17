Amy Robach spotted with estranged husband Andrew Shue after steamy Miami trip with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach was recently snapped with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid scandalous relationship with co-anchor T.J. Holmes.



On January 12, Amy Robach was snapped with Andrew Shue and their dog. The exes seem to be co-parenting their dog.

According to Enews, in the pictures, Amy is dressed casually in a sweater and jeans while handing off her dog to Andrew, who sported a jacket and jeans as he is holding the dog’s leash.

The GMA3 anchor engaged in a conversation with her estranged husband, on the sidewalks, before parting ways.

Although, Amy and Andrew haven’t filed for divorce yet, the Melrose Place actor has removed Amy’s pictures from his social media.