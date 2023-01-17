 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry using 'victimisation' to make 'pretty big payday': 'People deserve better'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Prince Harry is sensationalizing the concept of victimisation, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who has penned his grievances in memoir 'Spare,' has been blamed for minting money out of tragedy.

US commentator CJ Pearson tells Fox News: "It goes to the core of the issue of what I've coined the commercialisation of victimisation.

"This is the time when it has become profitable to blame things like racism, and oppression and make a pretty big payday because of it. It's exactly what we see from Prince Harry.

"This is an individual who was born into literal royalty, has unimaginable wealth but still somehow has found a way to make himself a victim.

"I think young people like me deserve someone better to look up to. A lot of us should be choosing to be a victor and not another victim," he concluded.

