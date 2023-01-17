 
Sam Asghari comes to Britney Spears’ defence after restaurant drama

Sam Asghari comes to wife Britney Spears’ defense after reports emerged that the popstar had a meltdown at a Los Angeles restaurant.

The aspiring actor denied speculations that the Hold Me Closer hitmaker made him storm out of the restaurant after she started speaking in gibberish.

After dropping a story on Instagram which asked people “not believe what you read online,” Asghair told TMZ that Spears was just “frustrated” over the situation.

“People get a little too excited to see my wife so everybody is filming, doing their thing,” the Can You Keep a Secret? star explained.

“But you know how it is, fame comes with the territory and I went to get the car to get the hell out of there, and people just thought I'd left, but that didn't happen. So it is what it is man,” he added.

Asghari was then asked if Spears felt frustrated when people started taking pictures and videos of her when she was just enjoying dinner with her husband.

“Yes, exactly - she felt frustrated and disrespected,” he replied.  

