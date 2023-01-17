Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol to become 'co authors' as they announce their first book

Amrita Rao was last seen in 'Thackeray' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol are all set to launch their book Couple of Things as co-authors.

The couple shared the exciting news through their Instagram handles. They wrote: “Our Book “Couple of Things” #comingsoon. We are turning Co Authors.”

Expressing their exciting over this new journey, the duo added: "A book on Couple of Things seemed like the next best transition for us. We believe our love story has the potential to explore every medium & reach every audience. We are super thrilled to bring to the readers, each n every aspect of our love story and our journeys to spotlight - the good, the bad, the controversial, all of it.”



Rao, who was once a wonderful actress, is now barely seen on the silver screen. Though, the couple keeps on sharing the glimpse of their personal life with their YouTube videos for their fans.

After sharing their love life on YouTube, the lovebirds have now decided to embark a new journey by writing a book together.

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in film Thackeray in 2019 alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut with film Ab Ke Baras and won Best Female debut Awards for the same in 2003, reports PinkVilla.