 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol to become 'co authors' as they announce their first book

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Amrita Rao was last seen in Thackeray with Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Amrita Rao was last seen in 'Thackeray' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol are all set to launch their book Couple of Things as co-authors.

The couple shared the exciting news through their Instagram handles. They wrote: “Our Book “Couple of Things” #comingsoon. We are turning Co Authors.”

Expressing their exciting over this new journey, the duo added: "A book on Couple of Things seemed like the next best transition for us. We believe our love story has the potential to explore every medium & reach every audience. We are super thrilled to bring to the readers, each n every aspect of our love story and our journeys to spotlight - the good, the bad, the controversial, all of it.”

Rao, who was once a wonderful actress, is now barely seen on the silver screen. Though, the couple keeps on sharing the glimpse of their personal life with their YouTube videos for their fans.

After sharing their love life on YouTube, the lovebirds have now decided to embark a new journey by writing a book together.

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in film Thackeray in 2019 alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut with film Ab Ke Baras and won Best Female debut Awards for the same in 2003, reports PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

Sarwat Gillani met Indian poet Javed Akhtar: SEE PICS

Sarwat Gillani met Indian poet Javed Akhtar: SEE PICS

Kuttey's box office collection: Film fails to impress audiences on third day of release

Kuttey's box office collection: Film fails to impress audiences on third day of release

Bhushan Kumar expresses his discomfort with actors who charge more

Bhushan Kumar expresses his discomfort with actors who charge more

Riz Ahmed shares his thoughts on 'Joyland's' ban

Riz Ahmed shares his thoughts on 'Joyland's' ban
Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani confirms their marriage

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani confirms their marriage
Kartik Aaryan pens special birthday wish for his 'Queen': Take a look

Kartik Aaryan pens special birthday wish for his 'Queen': Take a look
'Joyland' star Ali Junejo wins Best Actor at Palm Springs IFF

'Joyland' star Ali Junejo wins Best Actor at Palm Springs IFF
Vijay Varma strikes pose with rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia at an award show

Vijay Varma strikes pose with rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia at an award show
Shah Rukh Khan's picture from BTS of 'Pathaan': Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan's picture from BTS of 'Pathaan': Take a look
'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film award at Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film award at Critics Choice Awards
'RRR's' song 'Natu Natu' bags Best Song Award at Critics Choice Awards

'RRR's' song 'Natu Natu' bags Best Song Award at Critics Choice Awards
Raju Srivastav's daughter recalls 'very last' time she spoke to her father

Raju Srivastav's daughter recalls 'very last' time she spoke to her father