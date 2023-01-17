Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, Suhana spotted at private screening of 'Pathaan' at YRF

Gauri Khan was also present at the private screening of 'Pathaan', reports

On Monday, a private screening of Pathaan took place at the Yash Raj studios which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan along with family including; Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.

Sources managed to capture the smiling photos of the family outside Yash Raj Studios.

Shah Rukh looked dapper as always in a white t-shirt and a black chain in the neck. He also wore sunglasses. Meanwhile, Aryan wore matching clothes just like his father. He wore a white t-shirt with a pair of dark grey jeans looking absolutely handsome.

On the other hand, Suhana opted for a comfy look. She wore a simple light grey hoodie with a pair of grey sweatpants.













A few days back, SRK was attending an event in Dubai where his much-awaited film Pathaan trailer was played at the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa. The actor watched the trailer along with his fans and also grooved over his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan with them. The videos and pictures of the night went crazy on the internet.

Pathaan featuring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham will be released for audience in theatres on January 25, reports NDTV.