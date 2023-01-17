 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeremy Renner says he’s ‘missing’ home as he recovers traumatic injuries

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Jeremy Renner says he’s ‘missing’ home as he recovers traumatic injuries
Jeremy Renner says he’s ‘missing’ home as he recovers traumatic injuries

Jeremy Renner, 52, is still recovering in a hospital after a tragic accident with snow-removal equipment and is missing home.

The Hawkeye star has been hospitalised since New Year’s Day following his tragic accident involving the PistenBully – snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds.

The actor, for the first time, admitted to have been missing his ‘happy place’ as he recovers some serious injuries. In his Instagram stories published on January 16, 2023, Renner shared a photo of what appeared to be the outside of his Reno, Nevada home. He wrote on top the photo, “Missing my happy place…”

Renner followed with another story hours later, warning anyone in the area to be safe. “It’s a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe”

Jeremy Renner says he’s ‘missing’ home as he recovers traumatic injuries
Jeremy Renner says he’s ‘missing’ home as he recovers traumatic injuries

The actor’s representatives revealed at the time that Renner had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and was in critical but stable condition after surgery.

However, an insider spilt to Radar Online that Renner is “much worse than anyone knows” while adding that he “is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there.”

“The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury.”

The outlet shared that Renner knows the extent of his injuries including the fact that it would take a lot of time for him to fully recover with pals saying it could take up to two years before he completely heals.

More From Entertainment:

Jeremy Renner reaches out to fans for review of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 2

Jeremy Renner reaches out to fans for review of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 2
After a Davos DJ gig, Idris Elba has new role: advocate for small farmers

After a Davos DJ gig, Idris Elba has new role: advocate for small farmers
Netflix unveils massive 2023's Korean content slate

Netflix unveils massive 2023's Korean content slate

Camilla determined to make Kate Middleton’s life a ‘nightmare’?

Camilla determined to make Kate Middleton’s life a ‘nightmare’?
Victoria Beckham ‘shocked’ as Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz move in with Selena Gomez

Victoria Beckham ‘shocked’ as Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz move in with Selena Gomez

Fans slam Kendall Jenner for 'entitled' attitude

Fans slam Kendall Jenner for 'entitled' attitude
Netflix upcoming Western series 'The Abandons': Release date, plot

Netflix upcoming Western series 'The Abandons': Release date, plot
Zendaya celebrates her 2023 Critics Choice award win, ‘I can’t stop smiling’

Zendaya celebrates her 2023 Critics Choice award win, ‘I can’t stop smiling’
Cardi B showers love over Offset for ‘fighting’ for his family after she filed divorce

Cardi B showers love over Offset for ‘fighting’ for his family after she filed divorce
BTS J-Hope to shine in Louis Vuitton 2023 Paris fashion show

BTS J-Hope to shine in Louis Vuitton 2023 Paris fashion show

Harry Styles to perform at 2023 BRIT Awards next month

Harry Styles to perform at 2023 BRIT Awards next month
Jackie Chan sends special gift to BLACKPINK on Hong Kong tour

Jackie Chan sends special gift to BLACKPINK on Hong Kong tour