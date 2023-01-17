Jeremy Renner says he’s ‘missing’ home as he recovers traumatic injuries

Jeremy Renner, 52, is still recovering in a hospital after a tragic accident with snow-removal equipment and is missing home.

The Hawkeye star has been hospitalised since New Year’s Day following his tragic accident involving the PistenBully – snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds.

The actor, for the first time, admitted to have been missing his ‘happy place’ as he recovers some serious injuries. In his Instagram stories published on January 16, 2023, Renner shared a photo of what appeared to be the outside of his Reno, Nevada home. He wrote on top the photo, “Missing my happy place…”

Renner followed with another story hours later, warning anyone in the area to be safe. “It’s a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe”

The actor’s representatives revealed at the time that Renner had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and was in critical but stable condition after surgery.

However, an insider spilt to Radar Online that Renner is “much worse than anyone knows” while adding that he “is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there.”

“The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury.”

The outlet shared that Renner knows the extent of his injuries including the fact that it would take a lot of time for him to fully recover with pals saying it could take up to two years before he completely heals.