Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters will be inheriting Graceland, informs rep

Elvis Presley’s iconic Memphis, Tennessee mansion, Graceland, will be inherited by Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters, as reported by People Magazine on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The property — which is in a trust and the home where Lisa Marie grew up — will benefit Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14, a representative for Graceland confirmed to the outlet.

The King of Rock and Roll’s former home was passed down to his only daughter, Lisa Marie when she was nine, after he died in 1977. It is now open for a variety of tours and overnight stays.

According to Page Six, to continue the successful management of the estate, Lisa Marie chose to form a new trust — The Elvis Presley Trust — with her mother, 77-year-old Priscilla Presley, and the National Bank of Commerce. Over the years, it was the trustees’ decision to open Graceland up to the public via a variety of tours and overnight stays.

However, Lisa Marie was adamant that the property will stay in the Presley family. “Graceland was given to me and will always be mine,” she insisted in 2013. “And then passed to my children. It will never be sold.”

On January 12, 2023, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California, home. Hours later, the Storm & Grace singer’s mother, Priscilla Presley, announced that Lisa Marie had died at age 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla, 77, said in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”