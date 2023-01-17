Cardi B showers love over Offset for ‘fighting’ for his family after she filed divorce

Cardi B recently shed light on her and Offset’s relationship after the rapper filed to divorce her husband in September 2020.

During her appearance on The Jason Lee Show, the Bodak Yellow hit-maker revealed that her husband ‘fought’ for his family following Cardi’s decision.

The Up rapper told host Jason Lee: “Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye.” The hip-hop star’s divorce application was “dismissed without prejudice" in November 2020.

"I'm gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me -- I'ma let him say it," Cardi said. "I want him to say it, because I feel like that's really part of his story"

She continued: "The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me."

"At the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave," the rapper said. “I didn't wait until he cheated on me again. I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."