 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix unveils massive 2023's Korean content slate

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Netflix unveils massive 2023s Korean content slate
Netflix unveils massive 2023's Korean content slate

Netflix is planning to expand its K-content line-up for 2023 after its rise in popularity on the platform in 2022, CNN reported.

The streaming giant in its official statement on Tuesday revealed that “over 60% of all Netflix members" watched Korean content last year.

For 2023, Netflix has planned to release more than 34 new programs including a range of films and series.

Don Kang, the streaming service vice president of Korean content, said in a brief statement that "The global popularity of K-content has continued apace over 2022."

He further said that "Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries, and three of Netflix's most-watched shows ever are from Korea.”

Squid Game, All of Us are Dead, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo are some of the famous Netflix top trending shows worldwide in the last two years.

More From Entertainment:

Camilla determined to make Kate Middleton’s life a ‘nightmare’?

Camilla determined to make Kate Middleton’s life a ‘nightmare’?
Victoria Beckham ‘shocked’ as Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz move in with Selena Gomez

Victoria Beckham ‘shocked’ as Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz move in with Selena Gomez

Netflix upcoming Western series 'The Abandons': Release date, plot

Netflix upcoming Western series 'The Abandons': Release date, plot
Zendaya celebrates her 2023 Critics Choice award win, ‘I can’t stop smiling’

Zendaya celebrates her 2023 Critics Choice award win, ‘I can’t stop smiling’
BTS J-Hope to shine in Louis Vuitton 2023 Paris fashion show

BTS J-Hope to shine in Louis Vuitton 2023 Paris fashion show

Harry Styles to perform at 2023 BRIT Awards next month

Harry Styles to perform at 2023 BRIT Awards next month
Jackie Chan sends special gift to BLACKPINK on Hong Kong tour

Jackie Chan sends special gift to BLACKPINK on Hong Kong tour
Jeremy Renner says he’s ‘missing’ home as he recovers traumatic injuries

Jeremy Renner says he’s ‘missing’ home as he recovers traumatic injuries
Moroccan king blackmail case: trial begins in France

Moroccan king blackmail case: trial begins in France
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle biographer admits ‘silence’ from royal family is ‘working’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle biographer admits ‘silence’ from royal family is ‘working’
Selena Gomez is reportedly dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez is reportedly dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart
Meghan Markle will insist Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle will insist Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation?