Jeremy Renner reaches out to fans for review of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 2

Jeremy Renner continues to interact with fans from the hospital following the release of second season of his show Mayor of Kingstown earlier this week.

The Marvel star, 52, who has been admitted in hospital after surviving a near-fatal snowplow accident on New Year’s Eve, has asked fans for their thoughts on the new season of Mayor of Kingstown.

Renner – from hospital – took to his Twitter handle following the premiere of season two of Paramount+ crime thriller series and asked fans what they thought.

“Let me know what you think!”, tweeted Renner alongside a picture of himself as the show's lead, Mike McKusky.

Fans responded to his post with praises for the show, with some saying it is the actor's 'best work' yet and that they 'absolutely loved it'.

French TV host Jon Ali said it was his “best role to date!” while another user added, “It's both good to be back and terrifying at the same time.”

Renner's followers also expressed concerns for his recovery. “Absolutely loved it,” said a Twitter user, “but more concerned for your health and recovery.”

“Well done cast and crew! Wishing you well @JeremyRenner,” tweeted a third fan.

Renner, who is still recovering in a hospital after a tragic accident said that he is missing home. He shared a photo of what appeared to be the outside of his Reno, Nevada home and wrote, “Missing my happy place…”