 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
'RRR' filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli: 'I'm open to experimentation'

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

RRR filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is climbing on the list of critically-acclaimed Hollywood directors.

During an interview with EW, the Baahubali director opened up about his plans to enter Hollywood, "I think it is the dream of every filmmaker worldwide to make a film in Hollywood," he says. "I am no different. I'm open to experimentation."

But he also admits the decision is causing him a "bit of confusion," adding, "Back in India, I am the dictator. No one tells me how to make a film."

According to EW, A-list filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and James Cameron praised the critically acclaimed director.

"I don't have words to explain the kind of exhilaration that we are having," adding, "It's why I make films — to extract that kind of joy, to give that kind of joy to an audience."

Rajamouli-starrer RRR is one of the biggest hits of 2022. The film is critically received by both audiences and critics alike.

