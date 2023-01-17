Rihanna shares special bond with her baby boy: ‘She is obsessed with him’

Rihanna shares a special bond with her baby boy, whom she shares with beau ASAP Rocky, as she is said to “obsessed” with him.

The Diamonds hitmaker loves being a mother to her eight-year-old son, whose name is yet to be revealed.

An insider spilt to People Magazine, "Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy.”

The outlet shared that the Praise the Lord hitmaker is "very involved as well and [is] a great dad."

Earlier, Rihanna shared a glimpse of her son in a clip that marked her first post on the TikTok in an effort to stop paparazzi to drop his “unauthorized photos.”

The Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee revealed, “Rihanna FaceTimed me to tell me that paparazzi took unauthorized photos of their baby and planned to release them.”

“So she said if anyone was going to put it out she wanted me to," Lee added.

This comes after Hollywood Life reported that RiRi would be taking her son to her highly anticipated Super Bowl performance.

“This Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she wouldn’t have her son miss it for the world,” the source said.

“She knows it’s going to be loud so she’s thinking that either she’ll have him wear noise-canceling headphones for babies or her family, many of which are also coming, will enjoy the show from a skybox or some type of club seating,” the insider explained.