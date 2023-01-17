 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck planned their Vegas wedding: ‘He has incredible taste’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez revealed Ben Affleck planned their Las Vegas wedding while she gushed over him for having "incredible taste."

The Marry Me star talked about her own nuptials planning with the Argo star during a press conference for her upcoming film Shotgun Wedding.

"I think that's why we ran off to Vegas and got married there first," the Hollywood diva said. "Took all the pressure off of the big family wedding that we were having."

She went on to disclose that her intimate Las Vegas wedding with Affleck was planned by him but they worked together while planning their formal three-day Georgia ceremony.

"He has an amazing eye. He has incredible taste," Lopez gushed over her better half. "But everything we do, we try and do it together."

"Planning a wedding is a lot. Very stressful,” she shared.

Lopez will star alongside Josh Duhamel in her upcoming romantic action comedy which will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 27th. 

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna shares special bond with her baby boy: ‘She is obsessed with him’

Rihanna shares special bond with her baby boy: ‘She is obsessed with him’
Princess Diana therapist talks about setting ‘boundaries’ amid Prince Harry book

Princess Diana therapist talks about setting ‘boundaries’ amid Prince Harry book
Kanye West marriage may come as ‘shock’ for his kids: ‘They’ll feel replaced’

Kanye West marriage may come as ‘shock’ for his kids: ‘They’ll feel replaced’

Jennifer Coolidge admits ‘Shotgun Wedding’ crew was ‘worried’ over her AK-47 scene

Jennifer Coolidge admits ‘Shotgun Wedding’ crew was ‘worried’ over her AK-47 scene
Shawn Mendes and Dr Jocelyne Miranda spark dating rumours

Shawn Mendes and Dr Jocelyne Miranda spark dating rumours
Chris Evans, Ana De Armas ‘Ghosted’ may release in April, hints director

Chris Evans, Ana De Armas ‘Ghosted’ may release in April, hints director

Jeremy Renner reaches out to fans for review of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 2

Jeremy Renner reaches out to fans for review of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 2
After a Davos DJ gig, Idris Elba has new role: advocate for small farmers

After a Davos DJ gig, Idris Elba has new role: advocate for small farmers
Netflix unveils massive 2023's Korean content slate

Netflix unveils massive 2023's Korean content slate

Camilla determined to make Kate Middleton’s life a ‘nightmare’?

Camilla determined to make Kate Middleton’s life a ‘nightmare’?
Victoria Beckham ‘shocked’ as Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz move in with Selena Gomez

Victoria Beckham ‘shocked’ as Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz move in with Selena Gomez

Fans slam Kendall Jenner for 'entitled' attitude

Fans slam Kendall Jenner for 'entitled' attitude