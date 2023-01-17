Kim Kardashian meets California prison inmates for criminal reform documentary

Kim Kardashian visited inmates in solitary confinement at the Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent, California, last week.

The Kardashians star, 42, flew in her private jet to meet with inmates, where she asked them about how the lockup has affected their mental health.

According to TMZ, the reality TV star spent a day within the supermax prison in order to meet with prisoners in solitary, to discuss how their sentences have been affecting their “mental stabiliity.”

Kardashian was joined by Golden Globe nominee Tobey Maguire and producer Scott Budnick as well as a camera crew for an upcoming documentary.

The SKIMS founder visited the prison as a part of a new documentary that would serve as something of a follow up to previous documentaries that Budnick has produced focusing on teenagers in the American prison system, 2016’s They Call Us Monsters and 2013’s Lost for Life.

Kardashian - who wants to start her own law firm – passed the 'baby bar' exam in 2021 after failing it three times. She has been a vocal advocate for prison reform for last few years.