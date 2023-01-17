 
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
King Charles ‘scared’ of Prince Harry amid 'Spare' attacks

King Charles reportedly thinks that his son Prince Harry has ‘barely scratched the surface’ in his bombshell memoir Spare, and fears what he might reveal next.

The Duke of Sussex’s explosive book released on January 10 and made headlines with its incendiary revelations and claims about senior royals, including Prince William and King Charles. Soon after, in a promo interview, Harry claimed that he had enough material for a second book.

Commenting on this in The Daily Mail, royal expert Tom Bower said: “No one knows better than Charles that Harry has barely scratched the surface when it comes to his tumultuous marriage to Diana, his difficult relationship with his own parents and his adulterous relationship with Camilla.”

“The embattled King knows he has good reason to fear his son,” Bower continued, adding, “All too often… Harry was left in the care of his nanny at Highgrove while his father pursued his own interests or nestled in another home with Camilla.”

“The chickens, Harry might say, have now come home to roost,” Bower concluded.

The comments come after Prince Harry, in his book, claimed that King Charles, at Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, told him and Prince William to work out their feud saying, “Please boys, don’t make my final years a misery.”

