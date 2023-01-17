 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker reflects 'control and ownership' over Kourtney Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Travis Barker reflects control and ownership over Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker reflects 'control and ownership' over Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker often raise eyebrows with their PDA-packed appearance which werre recently analysed by a body language expert.

During her conversation with The Sun, Patti Wood weighed in on the reality star’s insight into her marriage with the Blink-182 drummer.

“Kourtney and Travis are into PDA and showing off their relationship,” the expert added. “But while they’re both exhibitionists, there’s also a common thread in their poses, with some looking bizarre.”

The expert said that the drummer seems to be in the “dominant position” while The Kardashians star is “always happily playing along with it."

Meanwhile, the expert examined the couple’s 2021 photo to which Patti said: “Looking at the image from the summer of 2021, Travis has his hand on Kourtney’s stomach, and this placement is bizarre.”

“It's not low and would indicate maybe that she's pregnant and he's holding the baby spot.

“Travis's fingers are also not cupping, which is tender emotional kindness, and not all his fingers are bent, which shows control and ownership.

“Yes, he's holding her, and he's got his back arm around her and so he's enveloping her, but his head placement with the chin up, sunglasses on, he's looking far away — this is so bizarrely posed when he's saying, 'I want the world to see how I contain her’,” the expert added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian creates iconic Tik Tok with daughter North West

Kim Kardashian creates iconic Tik Tok with daughter North West
Selena Gomez expresses her happiness after criticising body-shamers over her ‘weight’: Photo

Selena Gomez expresses her happiness after criticising body-shamers over her ‘weight’: Photo
King Charles ‘scared’ of Prince Harry amid 'Spare' attacks

King Charles ‘scared’ of Prince Harry amid 'Spare' attacks
Madonna deletes entire Instagram feed amid rumours of 40th anniversary tour

Madonna deletes entire Instagram feed amid rumours of 40th anniversary tour
King Charles III ‘absolutely livid’ after Prince Harry book

King Charles III ‘absolutely livid’ after Prince Harry book
Prince Harry will have more ‘lucrative offers’ after ‘Spare’ success, claims expert

Prince Harry will have more ‘lucrative offers’ after ‘Spare’ success, claims expert
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ threatening his, Meghan Markle’s Hollywood future

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ threatening his, Meghan Markle’s Hollywood future
Documentary ‘The DOC’, with Eminem and Dr. Dre to release in Spring 2023

Documentary ‘The DOC’, with Eminem and Dr. Dre to release in Spring 2023
Kim Kardashian meets California prison inmates for criminal reform documentary

Kim Kardashian meets California prison inmates for criminal reform documentary
Kim Kardashian wishes to meet her kids’ stepmom Bianca Censori to set ground rules

Kim Kardashian wishes to meet her kids’ stepmom Bianca Censori to set ground rules
King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed

King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed
Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck planned their Vegas wedding: ‘He has incredible taste’

Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck planned their Vegas wedding: ‘He has incredible taste’